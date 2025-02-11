Gustav Ebenå from the Swedish Energy Agency agreed: “We see waste as a resource, not only in terms of materials but also as an energy source. Waste-derived energy is essential in completing the puzzle of a circular economy and a sustainable energy system.”

He also highlighted the growing interest in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS): “We need to optimize CCUS to ensure its economic viability. A good idea is not enough – it must also be profitable for those working with it. It’s a complex challenge, which is why conferences like this are so important.”

>>> Carbon Capture: How to catch a gas