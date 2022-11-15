The use of secondary resources downstream is primarily regulated by threshold limits that state the maximum content of hazardous substances. In some cases, these limits are defined by customers, and in other cases by legislation. But downstream, just like upstream, limits are only defined for a few hazardous substances. Furthermore, the threshold limits are typically regarded as solid and safe, since they are produced through modeling. But modeling is based on uncertain assumptions. Consequently, the threshold limits differ significantly between countries. For example, the application of sewage sludge on arable land may contain 50 times higher levels of cadmium in Spain than in Denmark.



The threshold limits for using waste can be expressed either concerning the number of hazardous substances that leach, and thus the risk of exposure, or the total occurrence, thus the hazardousness. As secondary materials often contain elevated levels of hazardous substances, the waste sector tends to advocate a risk approach, and thus that the regulation should be adapted to a specific application and emphasize leachate concentrations. However, designing the legislation based on specific applications reduces the possibility of reusing the material in other areas. In a circular economy, toxicity needs to be assessed based on a situation where the material may migrate between different, sometimes unexpected areas of use. From a long-term perspective, a hazard perspective and thus regulation of total concentrations may therefore be preferable.

A problem with the threshold limits is also that hazardous substances are regulated in relation to the mass of the material (e.g. mg cd/kg mass). Most important is thus that the circulation is as pure as possible, rather than bringing any benefits. In order to put the benefits, and thus circulation, in focus, hazardous substances need instead to be regulated concerning function, resource content (e.g. mg cd/kg P), or avoided primary production. Only then, circulation can displace the linear economy.