Paid Engagement
For more information go to www.greenpoweraarau.ch
Waste to Energy : Thöni takes stake at new Eniwa AG project
Thöni Industriebetriebe GmbH recently announced that they will be one of the stakeholders in the newly established company Green Power Aarau AG together with the main stakeholder Eniwa AG, the energy provider in the Suisse region of Kanton Aargau. The new plant will be dedicated to the anaerobic treatment of approximately 25,000 t/a of source-segregated organic waste from the region. For that, Thöni will supply a state-of-the-art and high-tech plug flow digester to produce biogas which will be upgraded to biomethane and injected to the Eniwa AG gas network.
For more information go to www.greenpoweraarau.ch