TOMRA Recycling launches new sorting machine for aluminum

For more than 15 years, TOMRA Recycling has been a global leader in the advancement of aluminum recycling and processing. Recently TOMRA launched the next generation of X-TRACT with a new design and breakthrough innovations. TOMRA's x-ray transmission (XRT) technology combines innovative synergies in metal and diamond recovery, once again setting new standards in sensor-based aluminum sorting.

New X-TRACT’s enhanced capabilities and machine intelligence offer major advancements in the high-throughput sorting of complex mixed metal streams to produce high purity, furnace-ready aluminum fractions. With a multitude of brand-new and enhanced features, the next generation X-TRACT sets the stage for accelerating the production of circular metals as the industrial sector moves toward a low-carbon future.

Faster, more precise detection

Offering groundbreaking innovations and high-speed sorting capability, the new X-TRACT features Dual Processing Technology, which increases the capacity per meter width. Its simultaneous single object and area processing allows operators to choose between high purity and high recovery sorting. Even adjacent, overlapping, and composite materials can be instantly identified and separated using data-driven decision making.



Enhanced Capability and Flexibility



The new generation X-TRACT is now capable of sorting with higher belt speeds ranging from 2.3 - 3.8 m/s, to maximize throughput and yields at the same time.



With improved image capturing, the new X-TRACT delivers unrivaled sorting accuracy and its new intensity scale feature measures the relative thickness of objects. This eliminates the need for additional sensors and improves the detection of specific material groups like printed circuit boards.

While the previous generation of XRT metal sorting systems from TOMRA offered models that varied by application, the new X-TRACT is based on a modular machine concept. This gives operators the choice between high resolution or high sensitivity sensor systems and different valve blocks, but also enables more operational flexibility and easy upgrades to minimize long-term capital expenditures.



Designed with the Future in Mind



New X-TRACT is also enabled for cloud-based monitoring, data-driven optimization tools, and remote access with the add-on TOMRA Insight service. With the ability to connect to the machine through online monitoring and digital services, TOMRA’s service team can identify potential issues before they arise and provide remote support to ensure low downtimes.