For many years, the primary attention has been directed to supporting recycling activities. However, the current situation shows that to be sustainable, many products need to be re-designed, assembled and manufactured to enable recycling.

Recent research shows that the current way of life based on a linear system is exhausted, putting increased pressure on the environment, bringing depletion of natural resources and causing pollution. As an example of the failure of the current economic model, the Earth Overshoot Day in 2023 was registered on August 2nd, five months before the end of the year. The date, calculated by Global Footprint Network using National Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts data, marks when humanity’s demand for biological resources exceeds the Earth’s capacity to regenerate them within the same year.

It is imperative to bring massive disruption to the "take-make-dispose" model, and for that to happen, a transition to a circular economy must be put in place, integrating consistent cross-cutting initiatives through different sectors.