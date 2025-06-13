The project will show how using AI, data analytics, and robotics together can improve recycling processes for Urban Waste, Incineration Slag, Metal Scraps, Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), and Electric Vehicles (EVs). This will be achieved through seven validation scenarios which are to be carried out at four large-scale pilot sites in Turkey, Greece, Spain, and Portugal. This approach enables real-world validation and paves the way for a cost-effective business strategy for large-scale deployment.



Many modern and future sustainable technologies that drive the decarbonisation of our value chains are enabled by critical raw materials. The project's goal is to enhance Europe's capacity to produce CRMs while also bolstering its resilience and competitiveness in this area. This initiative is designed to tackle the issues identified in the Critical Raw Materials Act and the European Green Deal.