IBot4CRMs : Using AI to boost Europe's critical raw materials supply
Critical raw materials (CRMs) are crucial for sustainable technology, yet Europe relies heavily on a few remote primary sources, which leaves the supply chain vulnerable to disruption. With current recycling rates standing at less than 1% for rare earth elements and at just 40.6% for Waste from Electric and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), well below the 65% target, urban mining emerges as a promising alternative and complementary source of critical raw materials.
To capitalise on this, the iBot4CRMs project is developing integrated, AI-powered robotic systems designed to maximise the recovery and recycling of critical raw materials such as neodymium magnets, copper, gold and silver from urban waste.
The project will show how using AI, data analytics, and robotics together can improve recycling processes for Urban Waste, Incineration Slag, Metal Scraps, Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), and Electric Vehicles (EVs). This will be achieved through seven validation scenarios which are to be carried out at four large-scale pilot sites in Turkey, Greece, Spain, and Portugal. This approach enables real-world validation and paves the way for a cost-effective business strategy for large-scale deployment.
Many modern and future sustainable technologies that drive the decarbonisation of our value chains are enabled by critical raw materials. The project's goal is to enhance Europe's capacity to produce CRMs while also bolstering its resilience and competitiveness in this area. This initiative is designed to tackle the issues identified in the Critical Raw Materials Act and the European Green Deal.
Across Europe, 18 partner organisations are united under the IBot4CRMs banner. The consortium's multidisciplinary nature is one of its strengths, combining providers of state-of-the-art technology and sensors with active and innovative players in the recovery and recycling of valuable materials in real commercial use cases. Led by NORCE, the four-year Horizon Europe innovation project began with an initial gathering in Kristiansand, Norway, in January 2024.