Against a backdrop of high tensions in the energy markets, Veolia has announced the unprecedented plan to make

its water and waste services in France energy self-sufficient within five years, with 2 TWh (terawatt-hours) of locally

produced energy to cover the equivalent of its entire current consumption. This is equivalent to the consumption of

430,000 French households. This energy will be 100% local and 100% renewable.

The project is the continuation of a global-scale plan launched by the Group in March this year at Veolia’s own and

its customers’ installations, with the aim of reducing energy consumption by 5% and increasing energy production

by 5% in two years, with a 10% impact.

"This initiative will demonstrate the feasibility and relevance of the widespread use of green transformation

solutions to meet the challenges of energy sovereignty and decarbonization in France. Veolia already produces the

equivalent of ⅔ of the energy it consumes and will increase this momentum, alongside public authorities, to make

all of our services energy self-sufficient in 5 years thanks to new renewable and local energy projects," says

Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer.