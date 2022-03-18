Who is your Recycling Hero?

The 18th of March is Global Recycling Day: "Every year, the Earth yields billions of tons of natural resources and at some point, in the not too distant future, it will run out", the organisers of the Global Recycling Day say. So in 2018 the Global Recycling Foundation created this day to help recognise, and celebrate, the importance recycling plays in preserving our precious primary resources and by that also securing the future of our planet.

This day should highlight, that recycling is a key part of the circular economy since it helps to protect natural resources. "Each year the ‘Seventh Resource’ (recyclables) saves over 700 million tonnes in CO2 emissions and this is projected to increase to 1 billion tons by 2030. There is no doubt recycling is on the front line in the war to save the future of our planet and humanity", the Global Recycling Foundation says.



To make recycling more seen, the organisation calls to nominate Recycling Heroes. "It recognizes the people, places and activities that showcase how the Seventh Resource and recycling contribute to an environmentally stable

planet and a greener future for all."



