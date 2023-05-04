In their recently published State of Sustainable Fleets Market Brief clean technology consultancy Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) take a close look at truck fleets all across the US. The report is the primary source of information on the sustainable technology decisions being made by America's on-road fleets. The yearly analysis collects real-world data directly from early adopter fleets across the US to offer in-depth, industry-specific insights into the deployment of battery electric, natural gas, propane, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles against a baseline of diesel and gasoline vehicles.

According to the researcher in 2022 a new trend is clear: public policy and funding has shifted sharply to build the zero-emission- vehicle (ZEV) market and accelerate the phase-out of diesel engines. "The past year has brought a historic amount of investment from the federal government, as well as from private industry,” said Erik Neandross, chief executive officer of GNA. “Across clean fuel types, we’re seeing accelerating momentum and an increasing commitment to low carbon fuels and zero emission commercial vehicles.”