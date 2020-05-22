500,000 TPA Waste-to-Jet Fuel Facility a Step Closer to Take-Off in Lincolnshire

Oxford, UK based sustainable fuel technology firm, Velocys plc., has announced the resolution to grant planning permission for the Altalto Immingham commercial scale waste-to-jet-fuel plant, by North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC)’s Planning Committee. A formal decision notice will then be issued subject to the completion of standard legal agreements with NELC. All statutory consultees have indicated their acceptance of the plan.

The company explained that the proposed Altalto Immingham plant is to convert hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year of non-recyclable everyday household and commercial waste, otherwise destined for landfill or incineration, into cleaner burning sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It will be the first commercial scale facility of its type in the UK.

The project is a collaboration between Velocys, British Airways PLC and Shell. It is expected to create 130 permanent skilled jobs and many more during construction.

“It’s great to see the industry leading the way in creating new technologies to help achieve our target of net zero emissions by 2050, while also bringing new jobs to the local area,” commented Aviation Minister Kelly Tolhurst. “Innovative technologies - like the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels – firms up the UK’s position as a leader in aviation, and shows the determination the industry has in continuing to operate, but in a more environmentally-friendly way.”

The fuel, produced by technology supplied by Velocys, is claimed to offer net greenhouse gas savings of around 70% for each tonne of conventional jet fuel it displaces. It would also improve air quality, with up to 90% reduction in particulate matter (soot) from aircraft engine exhausts and almost 100% reduction in sulphur oxides.

Subject to additional funding and financial close, construction is targetted to begin in 2022, and the facility could be producing fuel from 2025.

“It’s fantastic news that the Planning Committee has approved our waste-to-jet-fuel project, which will be a first for the UK. Sustainable aviation fuels are essential for decarbonising this challenging sector and achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” said Henrik Wareborn, CEO at Velocys. “That’s why Velocys are calling on the Government to co-ordinate policy between departments to help us fund a fleet of world leading sustainable aviation fuel facilities in the UK.”

Cllr Philip Jackson, Leader, North East Lincolnshire Council, added: “This development cements North East Lincolnshire’s place at the heart of the UK’s green industrial revolution, an area already renowned for its fuels production and offshore wind industry.

“For such a high profile project to choose North East Lincolnshire just shows how competitive we are for the investment market, and with projects like this choosing our patch just shows how we can work with the private sector to make locating here an easy choice.

“I look forward to seeing what this will mean in terms of real jobs for local people, both during the construction phase and when the project is operational in the longer term.”

