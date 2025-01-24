Plastic Recycling : Plastics Recycling Awards Europe: These are the finalists
The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2025 has announced its shortlist of finalists. The winners of the seven awards will be revealed on April 2 at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), where all the finalists will also be showcased.
“Congratulations to this year’s finalists. Each shortlisted product and project reflects the effective collaboration and significant investment being made across the whole plastics value chain in Europe in recent years. Something that must continue if we are to meet the ambitious legislative targets ahead of us,” said Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe.
“The progress we have seen in the eight years since the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Awards were first launched is a testament to the ongoing investment and innovation in the circular use of plastic across Europe. It’s true to say that the achievements of many of this year’s finalists could hardly have been imagined when we first started the awards,” added Matt Barber, Global Events Director at PRS Europe’s organiser Crain Communications. “Well done to every finalist.”
Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2025 Finalists
Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year - plastic parts used in automotive and electrical products incorporating recycled material:
- ABRACADABRA TRAY, by Next Design Innovation
- CirculenRecover 350 PA6 HV H 8001, by LyondellBasell
- CirculenRecover PPC EKC 2545L W92607, by LyondellBasell
- Colored PP Recycled Material Interior Trim Parts for Ford Transit and Ford Truck Vehicles, by Ford Otomotiv Sanayi
- Condor Cartex ALLOA, by Condor Group and Tide Ocean
- Polypropylene compound with 50% recycled plastic - RXP58AH829, by Repsol
- Seculene(R) Polypropylene, by Ecobat Resources Germany
Building & Construction Product of the Year - interior and exterior construction products of all types:
- Garden Companion, by IVE LABS
- NOMAD, by ECOPIXEL and Roger Cos
- Pretty Plastic ‘Second High’ panel, by Pretty Plastic
Household & Leisure Product of the Year - covering all types of domestic and leisure goods with recycled content:
- aquaplus re., by C. Josef Lamy and HolyPoly
- ECODUR PRO / Repsol Reciclex® 85RX55050, by Durplastics and Repsol
- NUKE STOOL kit 279/A with ECO MEPLEN C, by MEPOL and BRADO
- PeacePoti, by PeacePoti and bage plastics
- Soother Monster Sand Molds, by Mapa and HolyPoly
Plastic Packaging Product of the Year - judged on design innovation with recycled content and design for recycling:
- Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate tablet packaging, by Mondelez International
- Coca-Cola Crate made from recycled tulipnets, by Schoeller Allibert, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Netherlands and Healix
- EpiOtic, by Virbac
- Exclusive Stick Refill, by Berry Global
- Kaufland K-Classic WC-Reiniger, PreZero, Kaufland and McBride
- kp 100% Tray2Tray® PET 100% CIRCULAR, by Klöckner Pentaplast
- L’Oréal Paris Men Expert Hydra Energetic Extreme Sport, by L'Oréal
- My Multipack Revoloop by RKW SE including Dow Europe
- Rani Hygiene Bag - 100% PCR, by Ab Rani Plast Oy
- Repsol Lubricants Containers and Repsol Reciclex®, by REPSOL
Product Technology Innovation of the Year - improving recyclability of plastic products or incorporating recycled materials in product production:
- Label solutions for HDPE by Avery Dennison
- CleanStream®, by Berry Global
- ELVALOY™ AC Acrylate Copolymers for ABS, by DOW IBERICA
- EVERCYCLE PET-103D, by SI Group
- mrPS in food contact packaging, by PreZero, Lidl, INEOS Styrolution, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller
- Omni® Xtra+ PE Cling Film, by Berry Global
- PLASTVANCE™ T, by Synthomer PLC
- Repsol Reciclex® 80RX1830F, by REPSOL
Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year - increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling processes:
- AMP ONE™, by AMP
- BlueAlp 70kta PDP, by BlueAlp
- Continuous Vacuum Drying Technology, by PET Solutions
- GAINnext, by TOMRA Recycling
- Hyperion, by 3U Vision
- Multipurpose Washing Line, by Plasmaq
- Optimisation of Overall Process Efficiency, EREMA and Lindner Washtech
- P:REACT - Liquid State Polycondensation – FtP, by Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen
- PCUplus, by Starlinger recycling technology
- Shredder PRO, by Weima, Stichting Precious Plastic Foundation
Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year - individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to European plastics recycling:
- Olivier Vilcot, General Manager at Syndicat National des Régénérateurs de Matières Plastiques (SRP)
- Paul Mayhew, Managing Director at MBA Polymers
- Raffi Shieir, Founder and Director at Bantam Materials UK, Prevented Ocean Plastic
- Shiva Parizad, Chief Commercial Officer at POLYVIM LLC
- Tom Caris, Manager Technology, Innovation & Business Development at Coolrec
The judging panel for the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2025 comprises the Plastics Recycling Ambassadors from the last three years: Erica Canaia, CEO at FIMIC, Vicente Olmos Jorge, CEO and Founder at SINTAC, Manfred Hackl, CEO of EREMA Group GmbH and Mik Van Gaever, COO of Fost Plus. They are joined by Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe; Rune Thoralfsson, Director of Norfolier GreenTec AS and Karen Laird, Editor of Sustainable Plastics.