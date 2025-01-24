The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2025 has announced its shortlist of finalists. The winners of the seven awards will be revealed on April 2 at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), where all the finalists will also be showcased.

“Congratulations to this year’s finalists. Each shortlisted product and project reflects the effective collaboration and significant investment being made across the whole plastics value chain in Europe in recent years. Something that must continue if we are to meet the ambitious legislative targets ahead of us,” said Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe.

“The progress we have seen in the eight years since the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Awards were first launched is a testament to the ongoing investment and innovation in the circular use of plastic across Europe. It’s true to say that the achievements of many of this year’s finalists could hardly have been imagined when we first started the awards,” added Matt Barber, Global Events Director at PRS Europe’s organiser Crain Communications. “Well done to every finalist.”