On January 14, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a draft risk assessment addressing the presence of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) in sewage sludge, commonly referred to as biosolids. This assessment underscores potential health risks associated with the land application, surface disposal, or incineration of biosolids containing these persistent chemicals.

PFOA and PFOS are part of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) family, often labeled as "forever chemicals" due to their resistance to environmental degradation. These compounds have been linked to various health issues, including certain cancers, liver damage, and developmental challenges in children. The EPA's draft assessment specifically highlights elevated risks for individuals residing near or consuming products from farms utilizing such sludge.

