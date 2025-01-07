Your study found that flue gas treatment can remove PFAS. What are the mechanisms behind this removal and are these rates sufficient to protect the environment?

The mechanisms behind the removal are yet unknown, and to understand these substantial studies on a more fundamental, mechanistic level are required. As discussed in our 2024 ES&T paper, this could be related to the addition of another washing step, at a temperature where it is more efficient.

The question of whether or not these rates are sufficient is quite complex, both because there is currently no legislation regulating emissions of PFAS, but also because of the severely understudied state of this scientific field. Much more research is required on the fate of PFAS in incineration processes, to build a better understanding of how efficient WtE facilities are in capturing and/or degrading PFAS, and to what extent removal can, and should, be improved.

Based on your findings, what are the main challenges to the complete capture or destruction of PFAS in WtE plants?

Some PFAS and PFAS degradation products are small and volatile molecules, which are difficult to capture regardless of treatment technique. Since we at this time have such limited understanding of what happens with PFAS during incineration, we cannot draw any general conclusions about WtE as a source or sink of PFAS. We have analyzed some of our water samples for TFA, finding levels similar to natural waters, which could indicate that WtE is not an alarming source of TFA to the environment. Again, with scientific studies on this being scarce, there is not enough data on this to support conclusions of this kind.

How do the PFAS levels you have measured in WtE facilities compare to those found in other types of waste treatment facilities, such as landfills or incinerators?

The answer to this question depends entirely on what is placed on the landfill, and the type of incineration process. The scientific literature reports PFAS concentrations in landfill leachate ranging from below those we found, to emissions several orders of magnitudes higher. When compared to the leachates from MSW storage sites, the PFAS concentrations in the WtE residues were found to be lower.

How do you see the role of WtE facilities in managing PFAS‐contaminated waste streams? Are they an effective part of the solution or do they present new challenges?

Our findings indicate that it is likely that some PFAS degrade during incineration in a WtE plant, at least partially. However, an elevated PFAS load into the incineration process seems to yield a higher concentration of PFAS in the solid and aqueous residue streams, which naturally indicates that a waste fuel with lower concentrations of PFAS would be preferable from a PFAS emission perspective. Of course, it would be ideal if there were no PFAS emissions from WtE, but then we are back to the general issue of waste handling. Regardless of waste type, treatment methodology, and available infrastructure, the waste that is generated in our societies must be dealt with, one way or the other. And regardless of how the waste is managed and processed, PFAS needs to be taken into consideration due to their extensive use in products and materials that surround us in our daily lives. I would like to emphasize that this holds true for ALL waste-handling processes, including recycling.

Therefore, the only long‐term solution, regardless of waste management technique, is to limit non‐essential use of PFAS in products and materials. What role WtE will or will not play in the PFAS detoxification of our societies is not a question that can be answered based on the available scientific knowledge.

