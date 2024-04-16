What are the implications of PFAS for the waste management industry?

PFAS contamination presents both opportunities and challenges for the waste management industry. On April 9th the US EPA released its PFAS Disposal Guidance outlining acceptable disposal and destruction methods for handling PFAS-contaminated materials including firefighting foams, landfill leachate, building products, etc. This represents a significant growth opportunity for some waste-related businesses. On the flip side, many current waste-handling operations will be negatively impacted. In the coming weeks, the US EPA is expected to designate certain PFAS compounds as “hazardous substances” under the Superfund Law (CERCLA). This will require many waste management industries to meet much more stringent waste handling requirements. Among these are wastewater treatment plants which will be required to handle PFAS-containing sludge generated at their facilities in a much more costly and rigorous manner, which will undoubtedly result in rate increases to the public.

How much of PFAS ends up in ground water and soil?

More than most people imagined. A recent study estimated that there are more than 57,000 potentially contaminated sites in the U.S. alone. This includes airports, military bases, and industrial plants. All of these facilities can be assumed to be polluting soil and groundwater within the facility boundaries. Many, however, will have contamination moving beyond their boundaries as groundwater migrates in “plumes” toward streams, lakes, and drinking water supply wells. The EPA estimates that out of 66,000 public drinking water systems, between 6% and 10% may need to make changes and identify treatment solutions to comply with the new regulations.

Why are PFAS so difficult to treat?

PFAS earned their name “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade naturally and are immune to many traditional destruction methods, like bioremediation, chemical oxidation, and photooxidation among others. Even incineration at high temperatures is controversial, as studies have shown instances of incomplete PFAS combustion.