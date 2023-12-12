The researchers believe that their invention is definitely suitable for commercial use. "It could be scaled up," says Frank Hartmann, one of Gallei's colleagues. "By coating a membrane with the metal-containing polymers and then letting the water through. Then you would have water without PFAS."

Of course, such a solution would not be easy. After all, sewage treatment plants are rather complicated structures. Nevertheless, Markus Gallei, head of the research group, is also convinced that the use of metallocenes in an industrial wastewater treatment plant can work: "You could do it at the end of the chain, when the coarse dirt has already been removed." There are certainly interested parties from the waste management industry who would like to bring the idea to market maturity.

However, Gallei emphasises that the possibility of filtering PFAS out of water is also a milestone on the way to better understanding these substances. If it is possible to isolate them, even if they occur in very low concentrations somewhere, then this could be an important means of preventing pollution: "Then we can investigate which PFAS are involved? Where do they come from? Who is the polluter?"

