The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives for 2024-2027, including for the first time initiatives to combat climate change, address exposure to PFAS contamination, and protect communities from cancer-causing coal ash.



Every four years, EPA selects enforcement and compliance priorities across administrations so that the Agency and its state partners can prioritise resources to address the most serious and widespread environmental problems facing the US. In addition to the climate change, PFAS, and coal ash initiatives, EPA is modifying its Clean Air Act initiative to focus on hazardous toxic air pollution in overburdened communities in each EPA region, and continuing its drinking water and chemical accident prevention initiatives begun under previous administrations.

“EPA’s new national initiatives address urgent 21st century environmental problems, while upholding the rule of law to level the playing field for law-abiding companies and promoting a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance David M. Uhlmann. “Working closely with our state partners, EPA enforcement efforts will mitigate climate change and limit exposure to the scourge of PFAS contamination, while addressing the reality that, for too long in the United States, the worst effects of pollution have plagued overburdened communities.”

The 2024-2027 National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives are: