When US president Joe Biden presented a 6.9 trillion US-Dollar budget proposal, one thing stuck out: the record 12 billion Dollars for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This means a 19% increase over its current enacted level and a record-high amount.

The EPA’s current enacted budget is $10.1 billion, its highest level since 2010. But that figure is also 14.7% lower than what Biden had requested. The proposed budget will likely be trimmed during congressional negotiations.

Biden's historic investments to support EPA's work comes after the Supreme Court ruled that Congress, not the EPA, has the authority to create a

system of cap-and-trade regulations to limit emissions from power plants back in July 2022. The ruling was a major setback for the Biden administration's agenda to combat climate change.

These are the key EPA-related areas: