PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals that have been used since the mid-20th century for their durability and resistance to heat, water, and oil. Think of Teflon-coated pans, stain-resistant fabrics, and firefighting foams—they all owe their utility to PFAS. Unfortunately, the very properties that make PFAS useful also make them a nightmare for the environment. These compounds are highly resistant to degradation, meaning they persist in soil, water, and even our bodies.

The persistence of PFAS raises serious concerns about their health impacts, including potential links to cancer, hormone disruption, and immune system problems. For waste management professionals, the big question is: where do PFAS go when we dispose of them?

