Lithium-ion batteries are highly efficient and rechargeable, but their design includes combustible materials that make them hazardous when damaged or improperly handled. In waste management facilities, batteries that are crushed, punctured, or short-circuited can ignite, causing fires that are difficult to extinguish and placing workers and nearby communities at risk.

Adding to the complexity, many consumers remain unaware of the dangers associated with tossing these batteries into regular trash or recycling streams. Municipalities often bear the brunt of the problem, facing increased costs for fire prevention, cleanup, and public education campaigns.

“Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are one of the biggest issues facing our industry,” said Amy Lestition Burke, Executive Director and CEO of SWANA. “Municipalities often bear the cost burden of collecting batteries and informing their residents of proper disposal methods. Through our joint efforts with NWRA, we aim to improve collection opportunities for batteries while raising awareness of the associated fire hazards.”