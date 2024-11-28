Lithium batteries are increasingly causing dangerous fires in households and waste disposal facilities, with Austrian data showing a fivefold rise in such incidents over the past decade. Around three million lithium batteries are improperly discarded in residual waste annually, leading to the loss of valuable materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and lead.

A deposit system for both rechargeable and single-use batteries is crucial to prevent fires, improve collection rates, and conserve resources. Similar issues have been reported across Europe, with battery fires surging in Germany, France, and the UK. In response, the EU has mandated an increase in portable battery collection rates from 45% to 73% by 2030. Austria, however, fell short with just 44% collected in 2022, highlighting an urgent need for action.

To mitigate risks, all lithium batteries—including those from e-cigarettes, electric toothbrushes, phones, e-scooters, and toys—must be disposed of in designated collection boxes at shops or waste centers.