Lithium Ion Batteries : Call for better collection systems for batteries

Nov 28, 2024
Lithium Ion batteries are a serious fire hazard in waste management facilities. Operators and industry representatives therefor call for better collection systems and the implementation of a deposit system.
Belgrade, Serbia - October 17, 2021: Big Bunch of Old Mobile Phone Cellphone Lithium Batteries for Recycling Disposal.
© markobe - stock.adobe.com

Lithium batteries are increasingly causing dangerous fires in households and waste disposal facilities, with Austrian data showing a fivefold rise in such incidents over the past decade. Around three million lithium batteries are improperly discarded in residual waste annually, leading to the loss of valuable materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and lead.

A deposit system for both rechargeable and single-use batteries is crucial to prevent fires, improve collection rates, and conserve resources. Similar issues have been reported across Europe, with battery fires surging in Germany, France, and the UK. In response, the EU has mandated an increase in portable battery collection rates from 45% to 73% by 2030. Austria, however, fell short with just 44% collected in 2022, highlighting an urgent need for action.

To mitigate risks, all lithium batteries—including those from e-cigarettes, electric toothbrushes, phones, e-scooters, and toys—must be disposed of in designated collection boxes at shops or waste centers.

