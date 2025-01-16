Dan Cooke, CIWM’s Director of Policy, Communications, and External Affairs, underscores the report’s significance: “The benefits of incentivising a more circular UK economy, one where materials are kept in use for as long as possible, are clear. It creates jobs, enables economic growth, and delivers resource resilience and carbon reduction.”

Cooke emphasizes the need for well-crafted financial incentives to move the UK closer to a circular economy. “This timely piece of research provides useful insights for our sector, policymakers, governments, and the Circular Economy Taskforce,” he adds.

Susan Evans, Policy Lead at Resource Futures, highlights the dynamic nature of policy development: “The policy incentives for a more circular, lower-carbon economy need to be adjusted and improved over time as we learn from experience what works and where the gaps are. This report highlights areas where more nuanced fiscal and financial incentives are needed to drive not just more recycling, but higher-quality recycling that contributes more to the economy, as well as reuse and remanufacturing activities which can drastically reduce the environmental impacts of our resource use.”