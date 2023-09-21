Are there specific sensor technologies that are better suited for indoor or outdoor waste bins, and how do environmental conditions influence their accuracy?

Ultrasound technology is, at the time, the most suitable for any environmental conditions, no matter indoors or outdoors. Ultrasound is extremely effective and resistant to a dirty and dark environment inside waste bins.



Are there any cost considerations associated with implementing sensor technology in waste management, and how does the return on investment typically manifest?

When it comes to ROI by implementing the sensor technology it typically manifests the most by long-distanced containers and remote bins. The same applies to underground bins where collection of waste takes a longer time, so it is good to have the information about the fill level. While some customers might achieve ROI in 7 months, we acknowledge that every city and every customer’s situation is unique.

Could you share an example of a real-world implementation of a smart waste management system and the positive impact it had on efficiency or sustainability?

A good example is the smart monitoring in underground bins in Prague. In the Czech capital, Sensoneo has already installed almost 2,000 sensors to measure waste in waste bins and this number continues to grow. The main goal of representatives of the City of Prague was to create an effective tool for monitoring the fill level and condition of underground bins with separated waste. This tool provides the city with information they are using for the optimization of waste collection routes, the creation of predictive models for the planning of collection routes, and the placement of new waste containers. The entire project is in line with the Smart Prague 2030 plan; which also includes „the zero waste plan“, which is based on responsible, intelligent waste management.

