Can you provide an overview of how smart solutions are transforming waste sorting and recycling processes compared to traditional methods?

We define smart solutions in waste sorting and recycling as technologies using artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning.



For decades, AI has been connected with almost everything we do in our daily lives, from using Google to our phones and many more. It is nothing new, neither is it new to the recycling industry as the industry continues to be transformed by AI. With an increase in circuit automation and automated sorting processes, AI technologies already have a tremendous impact on our industry, globally. Optical sorters with valve block ejection have leveraged traditional AI for decades to drive sorting circuit automation and recycled product purity, enhancing efficiencies in MRFs and PRFS around the world and enabling more granular sorting of complex material fractions.

Traditional AI is used in combination with a variety of sensors – RGB cameras, near-infrared (NIR), laser, EM (electromagnetic), and X-ray – to automatically detect and process fractions. Traditional AI was a manual process: engineers the classifiers and deploys them into the in-house developed sorting software.

The game-changer for the industry is AI’s subset called Deep Learning. This powerful, smart technology opens doors to new material and revenue streams, recovering materials that are hard or impossible to distinguish from traditional technologies. A good example of this is the separation of wood by material type and the distinction of PET white opaque bottles in a PET stream. Also, the detection of PP and PE food-grade materials is possible with deep learning technologies.



In a nutshell, we consider deep learning technologies to be a powerful tool to bring product qualities and material recovery levels to a new level. A lot of materials that are currently sorted with traditional technologies, can now be recovered thanks to explicitly trained artificial neural networks – the heart of deep learning technologies.

Today, the demand for smart technologies is driven by the need to create high-quality recyclates, open new revenue streams that can't be accessed with conventional technology and provide sufficient volumes of recyclable materials to the market. With increasingly stringent regulations on recycled content in Europe, we will see a growth in demand.



Moreover, AI can:

Enable predictive maintenance

Assist in quality control by inspecting recycled materials for impurities and defects

Monitor and report on the sorting performance of the equipment to allow for improvements.



As we see, the potential of AI and its subset of deep learning is huge.

