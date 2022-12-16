Data-driven technology is becoming more and more important in the recycling process. The sheer infinite variability in the kinds, shapes of the objects that end up on the conveyor belts demands ever-improving technology. To this end Norwegian recycling specialist TOMRA now collaborates with tech start-up PolyPerception. The up-and-coming company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help recycling and waste sorting facilities optimise their performance.



The collaboration aims to improve the sorting of polymers. The partners therefore focus on the development of a waste analysis tool based on deep learning that is a complementary solution to TOMRA’s leading sorting technologies for polymer sorting applications. TOMRA will support speeding up PolyPerception’s commercial development.