What are the current challenges in developing recycling technology?



The biggest challenge is certainly the supply bottlenecks across industries. Thanks to our far-reaching standardisations, we have been able to manufacture the majority of our products and components in stock in advance. In the event of an order, we can thus deliver as quickly as possible and pack cost-efficiently thanks to lean processes.



How important is digitization and artificial intelligence in the recycling process?



The era of artificial intelligence in recycling is just beginning. Although self-learning algorithms for machine data evaluation have been in use for some time, the fully automated, self-optimising machines will change the recycling plants even more. In the past 5 years, we have invested a lot of time and energy in digitalisation and also founded our own start-up, Perceptive Machines, which primarily takes care of the development of such new solutions.