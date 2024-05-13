The main problem here is obviously the incorrect dispose of the batteries. Waste management facilities are generally not equipped to handle the unique hazards posed by Li-ion batteries. When batteries are improperly discarded and end up in waste streams, they can come into contact with other metallic objects, causing short circuits and sparking fires. The volatile nature of Li-ion battery fires makes them difficult to extinguish and can lead to catastrophic consequences, including property damage, environmental pollution, and even injury or loss of life.

Moreover, the recycling process for electronic waste (e-waste) presents its own set of challenges. Li-ion batteries are often not properly segregated from other materials during recycling, increasing the risk of thermal events. The mechanical shredding and sorting procedures used in recycling facilities can further exacerbate these dangers by puncturing batteries and triggering thermal runaway.

The most effective form of risk mitigation is eliminating the hazard, as Gregory Maines, Lead Engineer at Jensen Hughes, an expert in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, says: "Consumers must be provided with a convenient alternative for their e-waste disposal and be aware that this alternative exists in order to change their behaviour. E-waste disposal programs which incur charges to the consumer at the point of disposal or require transportation to a depot are a disincentive to proper disposal, which is being recognised in the development of extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs that require producers to consider the costs of disposal and share some of these costs in their up-front pricing."

More and more countries implement EPR policies giving manufacturers a financial incentive to make their products easier and safer to dispose of at the end of their lifecycle and to work proactively with the waste management industry to achieve these goals. EPR regulations for Li-ion batteries have been adopted in New York and California and are being developed by the European Union for implementation in 2025. "In the long term, these regulations should reduce improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries to ensure that processing and recycling occur at facilities designed for this hazard," says Gregory Maines.