What is Veolias USP in collection and securing and fully discharging the batteries?

The first steps of battery management are carried out on the EDI site in Dieuze. The residual energy contained in the battery first requires discharging it, either electrically or electrolytically when the charge/discharge terminals are no longer operational. This particularly delicate operation requires very precise operating procedures carried out by trained teams with appropriate authorizations

What are Veolias solutions in the dismantling of the batteries?

The secured batteries are then dismantled. The cables, the cooling system and other insulators which represent around 30% of the initial mass of the battery are removed and recycled in suitable sectors. The modules, the electric current generating elements, are removed and continue the recycling process. The modules (70% of the weight of the battery) are made up of the materials necessary for the production of energy: the electrodes (aluminum and copper sheets), the solvent electrolytes, the active materials (cobalt, nickel, manganese and lithium), as well as the separators.

