What are the advantages of mechanical recycling over chemical recycling?

Mechanical recycling is a mature technology, benefiting from a structured upstream and downstream value chain, with hundreds of plants, a very low GHG footprint (70 to 80% lower than virgin, mostly from electricity, quite easy to even further decarbonate) together with a good plastic to plastic yield (#80-85%).



Depending on the feedstock and process implemented, it is important to emphasise the fact that it is possible to produce the highest grades of circular polymers, even Food Grade (FG), on wide volumes for FG r-PET but scarcer quantities for FG r-PE or r-PP. We should also never forget that mechanical recycling is a technology in constant evolution and improvement. Indeed, thanks to the development of circular loops for “green to green” bottles or “tray to tray” in several plants in operation, what was not possible yesterday, becomes possible today.



Among the various chemical recycling processes (Dissolution, Depolymerisation and Thermal cracking ~ Pyrolysis), all show a much lower maturity (only a handful of industrial projects over the world) and they have a severely worse GHG footprint. By order of maturity, Pyrolysis applied on "Plastic to plastic" shows, as of today, a GHG footprint higher than virgin, and a very poor material recycling yield (30 to 40% max after vapocracking), which makes the promise of "infinite recycling" an illusion.



Dissolution and Depolymerisation announce GHG footprints significantly lower than virgin (-5 to -30%), remaining however in any case much higher than mechanical recycling (x2 or x3). Depolymerisation is reserved to some specific polymers only (mostly PET and PS). The expected yields look quite good (around 80%). Dissolution may benefit from an excellent material yield (#95%) but looks to require a very pure feedstock. As such it can be considered as a purification post-treatment after mechanical recycling.

