What are the advantages of chemical recycling over mechanical recycling?

Modern lifestyles thrive on the lightweight and durable protection that plastic packaging offers. Unfortunately, not all plastics can easily be mechanically recycled. Certain types of plastics, such as films and flexibles, are typically either destined for landfill, or incineration or end up in our oceans, where it is estimated that eight million tonnes of plastic are dumped every year.



This is where chemical recycling has a big part to play in treating these plastics, as well as other advantages of its final product. Unlike mechanical recycling, which downgrades plastics (with the exception of PET bottles), chemical recycling recycles plastics again and again, with no deterioration of quality. Our TAC™ process chemically recycles end-of-life plastics to produce TACOIL™, a feedstock that replaces fossil oils in the production of new plastics. This lessens resource depletion and minimizes waste and plastic pollution. While most plastics that are mechanically recycled cannot be used for food-grade applications, Plastic Energy’s TACOIL™ meets all the safety standards and requirements to be used for the manufacturing of food-grade packaging.

Do you see those two technologies as rivals?

On the contrary, chemical recycling is not meant to be a replacement for mechanical recycling, but rather overcome some of its limitations. Plastic Energy's process can be a complementary approach to mechanical recycling as it can treat difficult-to-recycle plastics and turn them back into their original building blocks. Our process can take mixed post-consumer polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene plastic waste, with no need to wash or separate by polymer type. This includes packaging such as crisp packets, coffee lids, sweet wrappers, plastic bags, and flexible fruit containers, which would otherwise have been sent to landfill or incineration.

Combining mechanical recycling and chemical recycling efforts will greatly reduce plastic pollution and the number of plastics being sent to linear waste treatment facilities, which is beneficial for the circular economy.

