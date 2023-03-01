How much e-waste is produced in the US?



In 2019, the United States produced 11.9 million tons of e-waste. For context, the continent of Asia produced 22.6 million tons. This number continues to grow.



Has it increased over the last five years?

E-waste generation has increased by 60% between 2010 and 2019. Globally, 50 million tons of e-waste is generated per year, and by 2030, that number will grow to 75 million tons.

How much of e-waste is still handled unsafely – in landfills, illegally exported to developing countries…?

The Global E-Waste Statistics Partnership (GESP) estimated that in 2019, only 17.4% of e-waste produced reached recycling facilities or was formally managed. Up to 82.6% of e-waste was illegally handled – and a large portion of that was dumped in low or middle-income countries.



According to the WHO, the proper disposal of 17.4% of e-waste prevented an estimated 15 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from being released into the atmosphere.

