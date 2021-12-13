Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, introduced AssetSure™, an IT Asset Ship Direct Recycling & Data Destruction Program. This program provides remote companies and small retail locations a convenient way to ship company-owned electronic assets from anywhere in the United States to a Clean Earth facility for secure and proper recycling and disposal.

With the onset of the pandemic, many companies found themselves needing new processes to handle e-waste disposal while working remotely: a trend that is continuing into the future. This new program proactively aids in the remote management of all electronics at their end-of-life and recovers value while securing customer data.

From start to finish, the new program is streamlined and gives customers full transparency of their remote IT assets. A prepaid label and packaging materials are shipped to the customer, electronics are inventoried, then shipped to a Clean Earth facility where the items are then properly inspected, recycled or destroyed while maintaining data security. Not only does the program create a more sustainable product lifecycle through recycling, it also aids in preventing a company’s financial loss from missing or never-returned electronics, and full data security and brand protection.

“Our AssetSure™ program provides customers with a convenient, sustainable solution for secure data destruction and recycling of electronics at remote locations,” said David Stanton, President of Clean Earth. “With an increase in remote work, there is an elevated risk for e-waste mismanagement. Our customers can feel confident knowing their expired IT assets will be handled in a responsible and compliant manner to protect their data, brand and our environment.”

Clean Earth has played a key role in helping some of the nation’s largest national retailers manage their electronic assets. Since the program began, Clean Earth has recycled nearly 40,000 pounds of accessories, assets and hard drives shipped in from remote employees and retail locations. For one app development company, Clean Earth’s AssetSure™ program has handled close to 300 units and provided back nearly $60,000 in revenue share to the customer.