Unfortunately, it is only human to try and find a culprit for this situation. “The old studies list China as one of the main polluters. But in the meantime, China has improved its waste management considerably and is probably no longer at the top of that list,” says Ramola. Now Southeast Asia seems to be a hotspot. On the one hand, there are large populations; on the other, sound waste management is sorely lacking. “If there’s not good waste management or solid waste management along the rivers, they end up carrying all the plastic or any kind of waste into the oceans,” she explains. Even though India and Indonesia are the current hotspots, marine litter is a global problem. Coastal areas in Africa like Lagos and Accra are also particularly badly affected by plastic pollution. “But we don’t need to go looking too far,” adds Sigve Ånderå. “Even here in Norway, we do beach clean-ups every year and there is a lot of plastic waste, much of it from fishing gear but also all sorts of packaging plastics. So, some areas are more affected than others, but no areas are actually spared.”

And we must not forget that a lot of waste that gets treated (or not) in Asia comes from the West. “I don’t think any of us can point fingers at anyone else. We are all responsible. There are just some places with bigger populations, where there is more poverty. But at the end of the day, we are all in the same boat.”