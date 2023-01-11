One key factor in establishing a carbon-neutral society are rechargeable batteries - typically lithium-ion batteries. They are used in electric vehicles (EV), mobile phones, electronic devices and stationery batterie- you name it. But the tricky thing is: They contain various types of rare metals such as cobalt, nickel and manganese. With the demand for batteries rising, so is the demand for those rare metals.



Rare metals are named for a reason making recycling them extremely important. Even though the recycling system for lead acid batteries as conventional rechargeable batteries is already established, the one for lithium-ion batteries is not sufficient enough in terms of its efficiency, safety, and its recycling cost.



The current lithium-ion battery recycling system includes the usage of toxic inorganic acids such as sulfuric acid or strong organic solvent which are very harmful to the environment. In addition, some chemical process includes high-temperature condition and emit toxic corrosive vapors which is very dangerous to factory operators.