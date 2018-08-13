£700k Waste & Recycling Deal Between Helistrat & Bestway Retail

Portsmouth, UK based environmental consultancy and contract manager, Helistrat, has been awarded a contract with Bestway Retail for over 200 stores, worth an estimated £700,000.

The 3-year contract will see Helistrat manage the waste and recycling for over 200 Central Convenience and Bargain Booze stores, further strengthening its position as a leading service provider to the UK retail sector.

Over the course of the contract, Helistrat will support Bestway Retail in the continued improvement of its environmental performance and help to control future waste management costs.

Helistrat’s CEO, Harvey Laud said: “We look forward to working with Bestway Retail to reduce waste production, improve recycling rates in-store and develop increasingly closed-loop solutions, which are capable of getting ‘waste’ material back into the supply chain as a valuable secondary resource.”

Bestway Retail’s Property Director, Paul Matton, added: “They {Helistrat} were asked at short notice to increase the number of stores they service, which they did quickly, efficiently and without disruption. We are now actively pursuing other areas of opportunity with Helistrat”

Helistrat will also improve the availability of waste and environmental data, enabling the retailer to better its reporting capability and optimise its waste and recycling services.

The implementation will be supported by a dedicated communications campaign providing stores with the information and resources they need to ensure a seamless and effective rollout.

