IFAT 2024 : STEINERT presents four new products at IFAT 2024
New product 1: STEINERT PLASMAX | LIBS allows three products to be sorted in one cycle
The latest development from STEINERT enables the efficient separation of aluminium scrap into three different sorted products. The new STEINERT PLASMAX | LIBS, with its high processing capacity and three simultaneous material outputs, enables the most efficient processing of high-grade aluminium scrap and thus meets all current industry standards. The innovative multi-spot analysis ensures optimum and reliable detection using several laser measuring points simultaneously.
Karl Hoffmann, Global Sales Director Metal Recycling at STEINERT, summarises what drove the development: “Precise sorting of aluminium alloys with the STEINERT PLASMAX I LIBS delivers quality levels that produce an excellent basis for the increase in demand for recycled aluminium. Given the need to decarbonise the automotive industry and its supply chains, greater use of high-grade recycled materials is essential. I am delighted that, through the STEINERT PLASMAX I LIBS, we are able to present a technology that we have developed in house and that is once again setting new standards in the circular aluminium economy.”
New product 2: More throughput and proven sorting quality for bulk material with UniSort Finealyse+
A powerful addition for demanding applications, the UniSort Finealyse+ complements the proven UniSort Finealyse for sorting fine-grained bulk materials. Specifically designed for sorting plastic mixes, copper scrap and heavy and non-ferrous metal concentrates, it has many new features.
The most important of these are an almost doubled working width, higher throughput rates and a new splitting function that allows several sorting processes to be carried out simultaneously on one machine. A core element of the detection unit is the sensor combination of high-resolution near-infrared (NIR) and colour camera technology. Based on hyperspectral imaging (HSI), the NIR camera technology combines maximum spatial and spectral resolution. The additional colour camera captures additional visual material properties at the same measurement point, ensuring stable and accurate detection in combination with automatic white balance.
The high-performance UniSort Finealyse+ also incorporates the proven strengths of the UniSort Finealyse, such as Active Object Control (AOC), which stabilises the sortable material on the belt and in flight, ensuring excellent detection and sorting, as well as the option to sort the sortable material in a 50:50 ratio.
New product 3: Incineration bottom ash add-on for STEINERT eddy current separators smooths out variable material properties
Splitcontrol, the latest add-on for STEINERT eddy current separators, optimises the sorting quality of incinerator bottom ash and other fine grain applications. Changes in material properties, such as residual moisture, can be counteracted with this automatic control technology. Splitcontrol ensures consistently high recovery rates and high operational stability. Manual intervention to correct the split can be reduced to a minimum.
Splitcontrol can be flexibly retrofitted as an upgrade to existing STEINERT eddy current separators or considered as an additional option when configuring a new non-ferrous metal separator. This versatility allows users to better exploit the potential of existing systems or to benefit from the advantages of Splitcontrol right from the start.
New product 4: Higher quality of ferrous concentrates and removal of impurities
The STEINERT UMP Multipole is the innovative solution for enriching or cleaning ferrous concentrates. The use of alternating magnetic poles effectively removes non-magnetic contaminants, improving the quality of non-ferrous fractions. Copper losses in ferrous concentrates can be significantly reduced in Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) applications. This technology is easy to integrate into existing systems and offers a cost effective alternative to conventional cleaning methods.
The products will be launched at the STEINERT stand at IFAT Munich.