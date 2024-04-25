When did you join ISWA and what motivated you to join ISWA?



“I joined ISWA probably during or right after the 2008 World Congress in Singapore where I gave a presentation on Landfill Slope Stability Evaluation as well as conducted a training workshop on leachate generation estimation using the HELP model. At ISWA, the ability of a waste management professional to network with the industry and gain valuable experience from peers on some key international issues and challenges such as land, water, and air pollution prevention and resource management has been my biggest motivation and reason to join ISWA.”



What did you gain from your membership in ISWA? And how has it helped you in your career since joining?



“SCS Engineers has been an ISWA Silver organization member since 1998 and only this year (2024) we upgraded to GOLD membership. Hence, I enjoy a free internal membership through my company. For the last 15-plus years, I have had a huge network of peers and friends through ISWA national members and organisation members as well as individual or student members from many countries. I have learned so much from these people and been able to share my experience with them and enjoyed working on these international projects in providing assistance and consultancy which are very rewarding. Being part of ISWA, I have connections with the rest of the world to learn about business opportunities as well as new emerging technologies that apply to our waste industry and this for sure has helped with advancing my career over the years.”



What is your current/ past role at ISWA? And what are the highlights of your journey to said role?



“I began to attend and present at each World Congress in 2008. I also attended the Working Group on Landfill (WGL) planning meetings on and off until 2014 I was elected as the vice-chair of the WGL. Then in 2018, I was elected as the Chair of the WGL first term. At the same time, I was also the Chair of the Task Force on Closing Dumpsites. In 2022 I was elected to a second term as Chair of WGL. In 2017 when the World Congress was in Baltimore USA, I was elected to the Board of ISWA representing the organization members in, my first term. Then in 2019 and 2021, I was re-elected to the Board on a second and third term, respectively. Lastly, at the closing of the General Assembly meeting in Oman World Congress 2023, I was surprised and honoured to be nominated by our President, Carlos Silva Filho and the Board and was approved unanimously by national members to become an Honorary Member. All in all, my journey with ISWA is not over yet…. Stay tuned for Part 2!”



What is your favourite memory at ISWA?



“With countless trips to dumpsites all around the world attempting to solve at the time unsolvable problems and challenges, these were shocking moments of my life the living conditions of the waste pickers and badly polluted environment and yet little has been done about it over a long period. However, I was always cheered up by the warmth and hospitality of the people that I met in each municipality, in each country that I visited. There is hope for us to do something to change the dumpsite operations through proper and planned education and public outreach programmes while solving technology or financial challenges. My recent favourite memory is the surprise that I received at the General Assembly in Oman where I got emotional and speechless when receiving the honour of my lifetime – an Honorary Member of ISWA. Thank you all!”

