800 TPD Waste to Energy Deal for Everbirght in Guangxi

China Everbright International (HKSE: 257), a Hong Kong based environmental service firm, has secured the Yulin waste to energy Project in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China through acquisition, through an investment of approximately RMB569 million ($82 million).

With a concession period of 30 years, the company said that the Yulin project has a total designed daily household waste processing capacity of 1200 tonnes, and will be constructed in two phases.

Phase I of the project has a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 800 tonnes. It will be equipped with two 400 tonnes/day mechanical grate furnaces and two 15 MW steam turbine power generators. It is expected to generate on-grid electricity of approximately 111 million kWh annually.

Everbright added that the gas emissions will fully comply with relevant national standards, with the daily average level of online monitored gas emissions superior to the Euro 2010 standard.

The Yulin project is the first waste to energy project that Everbright has secured in Guangxi, and marks a new breakthrough for the Group’s business presence. The company said that it also helps further enhance the Group’s leading position in the waste-to-energy industry.

Yulin City is said to have a good geographic location, located in the southeast of Guangxi, adjacent to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau area and close to the Gulf of Tonkin. The city lies in the intersection between the economic zones in South China and the Great Southwest China, and is also a gateway that connects Guangxi with the Pan-Pearl River Delta Area and Pan-Tonkin Gulf Area.

In recent years, Yulin City’s economic size and pace of development both rank among the top in the province. With the economic prosperity, the amount of local household waste has increased accordingly. As a result, the treatment, reduction and reuse of waste will effectively facilitate the improvement of Yulin’s ecological environment, assisting the city to go green.

"Yulin Project is the first solid waste treatment project invested and constructed by Everbright International in Guangxi, following the Group’s first water treatment project Nanning Shuitang River Integrated Treatment PPP Project, which is under smooth construction. Securing Yulin Project shows the Group’s strong brand influence, as well as the support and trust from the local government and residents," commented Wang Tianyi, CEO of Everbright International.

Read More

100m ADB Loan for China Everbright Waste to Energy Projects in VietNam

China Everbright International Limited has secured a $100 million loan from the Asian Development Bank to develop a series of waste to energy plants in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam.

Everbright to Develop 750 TPD Waste to Energy Expansion in Shandgon, China

China Everbright International (HKSE: 00257) has won the bid for a 750 tonne per day waste to energy project in Shandgon, China.

​Everbright Begins Operations at 600 TPD Shandong Rizhao Waste to Energy Plant

China Everbright International, a Hong Kong based waste to energy developer, has completed construction of its 600 tonne per day Shandong Rizhao energy recovery facility in China.