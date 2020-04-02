99.99% Purity on Recycled NCA Lithium-ion Battery Material from American Manganese Process

Canadian firm American Manganese Inc., which is clean developing technology to recycle lithium-ion batteries, has published independent analytical results from its contract lab, Kemetco Research, an integrated science, technology, and innovation company.

Using American Manganese's patented RecycLiCoTM process, Kemetco conducted recycling tests on lithium-ion battery cathode material which is said produced a nickel-cobalt sulfate product at 99.99% purity. The lithium-ion battery material was received as NCA cathode scrap from a tier-one battery manufacturing company.

American Manganese said that it will now prepare the recycled product for shipment back to the tier-one company for its testing and independent analysis. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the company foresees delays in shipment and testing, but will report on results as they are received and reviewed.

In November last year American Manganese reported 99.98% pure nickel-cobalt hydroxide product from recycling tests on NCA cathode scrap. However, the latest production of a nickel-cobalt sulfate is a first for the company and expands its portfolio of recycling capabilities.

American Manganese added that it is tailoring its recycling products for suitable integration into the newest generation cathodes, which are proprietary formulas developed by battery manufacturers for superior lithium-ion battery performance and cost.

“We are extremely impressed with the Kemetco team and their ability to adapt and optimise our patented RecycLiCo process to produce recycled sulfate material for a tier-one battery manufacturer,” said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Sulfates were requested by more than one tier-one company that has been in discussion with American Manganese, so we are pleased with our capabilities."

The company said that aims to promote a circular economy for the lithium-ion battery supply chain and believes that lower oil prices won't stop the massive shift to electric vehicles because compliance with stricter CO2 emission levels and the admirable performance and operating cost of electric vehicles is expected to prevail in the long run.

Read More

VIDEO: Can Batteries Really be Ethical, Recyclable & Sustainable?

In the first talk released from the Fully Charged USA show, Chelsea Sexton led a panel discussion on the topic of ‘Can batteries really be ethical, recyclable & sustainable?’