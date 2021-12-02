Ahlström Capital is new owner of M&J Recycling

"At the same time, our ambition to expand our leadership when it comes to industrial waste shredders receives a solid boost. The strategy is in place and the first initiatives are already underway. Customers and partners can look forward to more investment in product development, and an even greater focus on serving customers locally," the company said in a statement.

Ahlström Capital has no desire to change M&J Recycling's strong and well-defined DNA. Historically, M&J Recycling has experienced strong growth through an uncompromising approach to innovation and quality, and the sole aim is to support and accelerate this growth further. M&J Recycling is the natural choice when it comes to providers of superior industrial waste shredders in a class of their own. The values remain the same, the pace will simply be accelerated through investments in organic growth and strategic acquisitions. "With our new owner, we have a super strong ally on our team who is excited about what we have already achieved and the potential we can unlock. The recycling market is transforming and will continue to grow. We therefore have an exciting journey ahead of us at M&J Recycling”, says CEO, Uffe Hansen.

Easier to achieve goals as an independent business

As an independent company, M&J Recycling has significantly more room to manoeuvre. This opens up new opportunities in all areas of the business – from product development and M&A to branding – and according to Uffe Hansen, the overall outline of the plan is already in place. As an independent company, M&J Recycling will scale up new product launches and strengthen its global service set-up to bring support even closer to its customers.

"We already have the recipe for success. Our recently launched M&J F-series of fine-shredders is a great example of what our innovative engineers and production people can achieve. This development must be supported so that we can offer our customers even more of our usual top-quality products. With an even larger partner network, we can also ensure that our customers receive top-quality service for their machines as soon as they need it."

With the backing of a strong investment company – one with a proven track record of delivering results over 170 years – M&J Recycling's customers have good reason to be excited, according to Uffe Hansen. New product launches and partners are in the pipeline, and the first job ads for new colleagues to join the journey have already been posted.