AMI’s Polymer Supply Chain Conference Postponed until September

New dates and additional Coronavirus focused content for AMI’s Polymer Sourcing & Distribution conference which will now take place 14-16 September in Hamburg.

The organisers explained that with the uncertainty and disruption caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) it will provide an additional presentation discussing the impact of Coronavirus on the plastics industry, and what the recovery may look like. Will the output lost from the crisis prove to be temporary or permanent? Will virgin resin volumes or recyclate be hit harder? How does one even approach forecasting in such a time of uncertainty?

All the original speakers have stayed onboard, including Elix Polymers, Ineos Styrolution, Vinmar International, Biesterfeld Plastic, PRS Return System, Plasticfinder, Polymermarketplace, Plastribution and many more...

The event reviews global and regional trends in sourcing and distribution of polymers. Presentations cover feedstock, including a focus on the distribution dynamics in Russia and the impact of new regulations on the European market.

The conference will also cover recycled polymers, circular economy, e-commerce and digitalisation of sales platforms.



