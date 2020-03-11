APR Targets Bakery & Deli Pails and Seafood Buckets & Trays for Collection

US trade body the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is to make a renewed push to encourage retail grocery chains to aggregate and market their behind-the-counter rigid plastics.

Recyclable items common to retail grocery include bakery and deli pails and buckets, seafood trays and lids, and bulk pharmaceutical containers, all manufactured from valuable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) plastic resins.

“The APR estimates that US supermarkets have the potential to generate over 300 million pounds of rigid plastics over the course of a year in behind-the-counter applications, including pharmacy stock bottles, which can double a store’s volumes,” said Kate Eagles, APR Program Director. “This is easily recoverable, stackable material, and is typically up to 450% more valuable per ton than OCC. We encourage grocery retailers to take a look at what this programme can offer them.”

“As a processor and seller of recycled HDPE and PP, we are always looking for new sources of recycled plastic supply, and I can attest to the domestic value of these retail grocery plastic materials,” added Brandon Shaw of Indianapolis-based Plastics Recycling Incorporated.