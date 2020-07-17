Aries Clean Energy Files Suit to Protect Waste to Energy Gasification Patents

Waste to energy technology firm, Aries Gasification, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin, Tennessee, based Aries Clean Energy, has filed a Complaint for Patent Infringement on Thursday, July 9, 2020, against North Fork Community Power, LLC; Phoenix Biomass Energy, Inc.; and EQTEC plc,

Through its Complaint, ARIES has alleged that NFCP, Phoenix Energy, and EQTEC have worked in concert to import, sell, offer for sale, use, and/or manufacture technology that infringes at least four United States Patents owned and invented by ARIES.

ARIES’ patents, which include United States Patent Nos. 9,242,219; 9,809,769; 10,611,973; and 10,696,913, relate to fluidized bed biogasifiers and methods for construction and use of the same.

Aries said that via the use of “novel inventions embodied in its patents, a user can convert biologic materials, which may themselves be waste or byproducts of other industrial processes, into energy sources that can be used for a variety of purposes, including being fed back into the industrial processes that created the biologic materials in the first place”.

The company went on to explain that “in this way, industrial applications can reduce their carbon footprint and decrease reliance on present fossil fuel sources. ARIES first informed Phoenix Energy and EQTEC of their infringement via letter on January 30, 2020, and after repeated correspondence attempting to resolve the situation proved unavailing, provided both parties with a draft copy of the now-filed Complaint on June 16, 2020”.

“Our company takes pride in the innovation of its employees,” commented Robert W. Burke, Jr., Executive Vice President and General Counsel of ARIES, “and we remain committed as a company to protect our intellectual property. This most recent complaint shows that ARIES has no tolerance for companies who disregard the exclusive rights of others.”

The Complaint, filed in the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of California, details how Phoenix Energy, in partnership with EQTEC, have been coordinating efforts to build a biogasification reactor in North Fork, California, using the technology outlined in ARIES’ patents.

“ARIES seeks injunctive relief to force NFCP, Phoenix Energy, and EQTEC to cease their activities in North Fork, as well as an accounting of damages for the harm done by virtue of the companies’ infringing actions. ARIES is confident it will prevail, and further updates will be provided as the action progresses,” concluded a statement from the company.

Read More

IN-DEPTH: Aries Clean Energy: Taking Gasification Mainstream in the US

With both its fluidised bed and downdraft gasification technologies, Franklin, Tennessee,- based Aries Clean Energy is looking to take the gasitication of wastes mainstream.

$46m Additional Finance for Waste Gasification firm Aries Clean Energy

Nashville, Tennessee based waste gasification firm, Aries Clean Energy, has issued approximately over $46 million in additional investments.

VIDEO: EQTEC Provides Update on Waste to Energy Gasification Projects

Cork, Ireland based bioscience and waste gasification firm EQTEC plc has provided an update on the progress made with its near-term project pipeline since the completion of acquisition and readmission on 28 December 201