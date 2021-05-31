Arkema acquires Agiplast to strengthens its circular economy

Arkema, with sales of around €8 billion in 2020, operating in 55 countries with 20,6000 employees, plans to acquire Agiplast, with annual sales of approximately €15 million, operating one plant in Italy with 32 employees, and its historical partner in recycling operations, in June 2021.

Arkema is a world leader in bio-based high performance polymers, with a portfolio including three specialty material segments: adhesive solutions, advanced materials and coating solutions. Agiplast specializes in the regeneration of high performance polymers. Agiplast’s strong know-how in mechanical recycling technologies will enable Arkema to offer high quality recycled polymers to its customers.

With the planned acquisition of Agiplast, a leader in the regeneration of high performance polymers, in particular specialty polyamides and fluoropolymers, Arkema will be able to offer a full service to customers in terms of materials circularity, addressing growing market expectations in this field. This project, which contributes to the sustainable development of the polymer industry, is perfectly in line with Arkema’s sustainable growth strategy and transition to circular economy.

In October 2019, Arkema had already launched Virtucycle, an ambitious program with Agiplast aimed at developing loops for the collection and regeneration of high performance polymers while minimizing CO2 emissions.

With this acquisition, Arkema will be the first fully integrated high performance polymer manufacturer offering both bio-based and recycled materials, in response to the challenges of resource scarcity and end-of-life products.