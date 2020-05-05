B&W Vølund Contracts in UK & Denmark as Work on Belgian Waste to Energy Plant Resumes

Danish waste to energy equipment manufacturer, Babcock & Wilcox Vølund, a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW), has been awarded a multi-year service contract for two UK waste to energy plants owned by Viridor, and a plant upgrade service contract for Frederikshavn Forsyning A/S’s combined heat and power waste to energy plant in Frederikshavn, Denmark. The combined value of the contracts is more than $4 million.

Under the first agreement, Vølund will provide inspection, maintenance and optimisation services for equipment it previously supplied to Viridor’s low-carbon heat and energy facilities. The second agreement calls for Vølund to design and install new equipment and provide diagnostic services for the Frederikshavn plant’s boiler.

Vølund’s plant services include upgrades and optimisations that can help maintain stable operation, increased energy output, and achieve emission levels that comply with today’s standards and legislation. Vølund also manufactures replacement parts to ensure plant availability for daily operations and avoid unexpected shutdowns.

“With its decades of experience and knowledge, Vølund is well-positioned to provide maintenance, field engineering, upgrades and parts to renewable energy plants in Europe,” commented Jimmy Morgan, Senior Vice President, The Babcock & Wilcox Company. “These two contracts are reflective of the many emerging opportunities as we expand our renewable energy business world-wide.”

Late last month the firm was also finally able to return to a site in Belgium to finish what it had started more than a month ago replacing grate panels, replacing superheater tubes, repairing the fuel feeding system and inspecting every corner of the combustion equipment and boiler.

Vølund said that once finished in a few weeks the customer will have a plant that is ready to run for the next year and a half without stopping.

