Baylis & Harding Pumps Up its Sustainability with TerraCycle Recycling Programme for Consumers

Baylis & Harding, a maker of luxury bath and body products, has teamed-up with specialist recycling firm, TerraCycle, on a new initiative to offer consumers a sustainable solution to recycling for all Baylis & Harding product packaging.

The new programme allows consumers to send their Baylis & Harding plastic pumps, caps and tubes, which can’t be recycled via local council recycling systems, to TerraCycle. They then sort and recycle - materials that otherwise would be incinerated or sent to landfill. This moves waste from a linear system to a circular one, allowing it to keep cycling in the economy so it can be made into a new finished item for re-use and reducing the need for new virgin plastic.

Consumers can recycle their used Baylis & Harding plastic pumps, caps and tubes by visiting their nearest drop-off location, using the interactive map on the Baylis & Harding Recycling Programme page. Or alternatively by signing up themselves either as a private collector or setting up a publicly accessible drop-off point.

Consumers who sign up to collect Baylis & Harding waste are rewarded for sending in their waste with points that can be redeemed as charitable donations to the school, charity or non-profit of their choice. Baylis & Harding has also designed an exclusive waste collection box for the packaging items which is delivered to each collector who signs up as a public access drop-off administrator.

Tania Slater, co-owner of Baylis & Harding comments: “As we move forward into a new era, we’re evolving and listening to the needs of our loyal customers while considering the world around us. Launching this recycling programme with innovators TerraCycle offers a sustainable option to divert waste from landfill and help respect the environment. As a business, we are on a step by step journey, and wll continue to nurture our luxury brands to be more sustainable with the future generations in mind.”

The product manufacturer highlighted its recent launch of the new Goodness range as an example of offering consumers a more ‘natural and sustainable choice’ - delivering plant-based formulas that not only contain organic extracts and are vegan, but also made with fully recycled and recyclable bottles.

By working with TerraCycle, Baylis & Harding said that it is helping to offset impacts to the environment and to respect and be kinder to our planet.

Laure Cucuron, General Manager of TerraCycle Europe commented: “There is currently no way to recycle some of the more complex materials contained in the Baylis and Harding range as they are not accepted by council systems. So TerraCycle is thrilled to partner with Baylis and Harding to offer a solution for their pumps, caps and tubes to make sure that their full range can be recycled.”

Participants wishing to recycle their empty Baylis & Harding packaging can find their nearest participating public access drop-off location or sign up to the programme HERE

