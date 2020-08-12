Bee'ah Expands into Saudi Arabia with 3 Waste Collection & Recycling Contracts in Madinah

After being awarded three contracts for waste management services in Madinah, covering the North, West and East regions, UAE based waste and recycling firm, Bee’ah, is expanding into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Following the deal, Bee’ah said that its services will be provided for 70% of the city, serving a population of 1.2 million people, as contracted by Madinah Municipality.

Bee’ah will provide solid waste collection and transport services along with disinfection and sanitisation of waste bins. Operations are scheduled to begin in August, utilising around 3000 workers, along with 350 pieces of heavy equipment, including waste collection units, street sweepers and disposal trucks. Bee’ah will also conduct training sessions, workshops, and awareness campaigns.

As the region’s first fully integrated environmental management company, Bee’ah said that it will deploy its end-to-end waste management solutions based on the twin pillars of sustainability and digitalisation.

The goal is to provide a comprehensive roadmap for waste services, helping transform Madinah into a sustainable city of the future.

HE Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bee’ah commented: “As Bee’ah continues to prove itself as the leading sustainability pioneer here in the UAE, we are delighted to introduce advanced waste management services and work with Madinah Municipality to ensure a sustainable quality of life for over 1.2 million people in Madinah City.”

HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO at Bee’ah, added of: “To be chosen as waste management partner for Madinah, known as the Enlightened City and one of the holiest Islamic sites, is a great honour.

“The two countries share strong ties and have a firm commitment to driving the sustainability agenda. In recognition of this relationship and alignment of environmental goals, Bee’ah will bring its expertise, a proven track record in the UAE, and best industry practices to the partnership. Together, we will ensure sustainable living standards, in line with Madinah’s zero-waste goals and the wider objectives of the Saudi National Transformation Plan.”

Bee’ah added that its efforts complement Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 targets in sustainable development, which includes raising recycling rates to 85 percent. Securing the Madinah contracts are, therefore, a notable achievement for the company, since the expected population of the North, East and West districts, where Bee’ah will commence its operations, is expected to grow from a current 1.2 million to 1.46 million by 2024.

The partnership with Madinah to work toward a sustainable future for the city comes as Bee’ah closes in on its zero-waste objective in the UAE Emirate of Sharjah. Having already achieved the Middle East’s highest waste diversion rate of 76 percent in Sharjah, Bee’ah is also building the UAE’s first waste-to-energy plant in a joint venture partnership with Masdar.

Upon completion in 2021, the Emirate is expected to reach 100% waste diversion from landfills.

Read More

IN DEPTH: Bee’ah and Masdar Double Down on Waste to Energy in UAE

In the city of Sharjah the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company and environmental services company Bee’ah have completed the financing of a $220 million waste to energy plant – the country’s first.