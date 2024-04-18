What have been the main changes you have observed in the scrap business in recent years?

Our sector is in the midst of a significant evolutionary phase. Firstly, there is an increase in complex scrap, while the market demands the reintroduction of increasingly refined products into the economic cycle. Consequently, metal valorisation is more important than ever. In this context, companies need to invest in innovative and highly efficient technologies to safeguard their competitiveness, paying particularly attention to all qualitative aspects that guarantee a medium to long-term economic return. At the same time, the international regulatory framework is constantly evolving, with strict requirements that demand an ever-greater effort to optimise treatment processes and reduce environmental impact.

Adapting to new challenges is therefore essential. How has the evolution of the sector influenced your business strategy?

In a complex scenario like the current one, we want to be a point of reference, anticipating changes to turn them into opportunities, not only at national level but also internationally. Our response to emerging challenges has focused mainly on innovation, through constant investment in research and development activities that have led us to establish new efficiency standards. Thus, we can offer our clients, in every corner of the world, increasingly advanced solutions for achieving their goals, with particular attention to compliance with current safety and environmental regulations.