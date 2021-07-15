Bioenergy Europe takes EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package to task

Bioenergy Europe slammed the EU Commission’s ‘Fit for 55’ package climate package for its bioenergy framework.

The Brussels-based NGO representing the European bioenergy sector finds the legislative package in line with EU plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 55% till 2030 ‘poorly designed’ with regards to its applications for bioenergy.

Said criticism is aligned against ‘Fit for 55’ as concerning the European restructuring of energy taxation proposed in the climate package. The inclusion of biomass products used for the heating in installations with a total rated thermal input equal to greater than 5 MW within the scope of energy taxation may contribute to a higher bureaucratic burden for small and medium sized enterprises (SME’s) in EU member countries. By encouraging red tape in this form, the EU could prevent the penetration of renewables and keep the collective member states on a trajectory of heavy fossil fuel use, according to Bioenergy Europe.

Hannes Tuohinitty, president of Bioenergy Europe, added: “It is unfortunate to see that some of the red flags we have raised have been ignored, most notably the retroactive GHG emissions savings, which threatens the industry’s competitiveness.

“It also represents a dangerous precedent disregarding legal certainty. Although such a measure would be attainable by most large operators, small operators would be buried in red tape, which will critically impact their business plans and threaten their long-term commitments to clients and suppliers.

“These market players are key for Europe, with more than 50,000 European bioenergy businesses, mostly SMEs; they create over 700,000 green jobs, particularly in rural areas.

“In a time of crisis, retroactive policies would not just negatively affect the industry, but also rural communities and EU citizens who depend on this for their livelihood.”

Recognition of the bioenergy sector’s role within the EU’s environmental strategy is what Bioenergy Europe is striving towards, the aim being to ‘benefit Europe as a whole’.

The ‘Fit for 55’ package includes a comprehensive set of initiatives linked to the European Green Deal. They include a new emissions trading system for transport and buildings, a new integrated energy system in heating, transport and industry, new emissions standards for cars by 2030 as well as a carbon border price on imported goods.