Biogridner from BHS-Sonthofen Boosting Biogas Production from Waste in India

At a biogas plant near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab, the Indian company Source Facility has installed a BHS Biogrinder to process paddy straw, coconut shells and other organic waste materials for the production of biogas..

German equipment manufacturer, BHS-Sonthofen, explained that the Biogrinder works for multiple feed materials and allows for an efficient biogas production process.

The company noted that India generates a large amount of agricultural waste, including crop residues. As burning organic waste is considered to be a major cause of air pollution, the government of India has been offering incentives to mitigate the pollution problem and convert paddy straw into biogas. At the same time, biomass such as rice straw that is widely available in India is a promising source of renewable energy.

“Especially in northern India, rice straw will be an important raw material for biogas production”, commented Neelesh Desai, Managing Director of BHS-Sonthofen India.

Source Facility, an Indian operator of biodigesters, purchased a Biogrinder to process rice straw, empty coconut shells and fruit/vegetable waste. Before choosing a machine from BHS, they tested shredding solutions from local providers. However, the results were said to be unsatisfactory, as these machines were not capable of handling multiple materials.

“It was very important to Source Facility to have the freedom to allow a broad spectrum of feed materials”, Desai said. In addition, the machine offers both excellent size reduction and defibration, which is critical for the biogas production process.

He went on to explain that the more fibre is broken down in a material, the more surface area the bacteria have to colonise.

Inside the Biogrinder is a rapidly turning, star-shaped rotor with a vertical shaft and massive crushing tools. Homogenizing the material, the machine prepares it optimally for the next process step.

Source Facility tested various materials over a two week trial. With the results in, the company placed an order. The Biogrinder was put into operation in late 2019 and according to BHS, the customer is very satisfied with the increase in Biogas production.

“We are getting a lot of inquiries in India about biomass processing, as the government pushes toward more sustainable use of organic waste”, concluded Desai. “So far, there are only few biogas plants in India, but many companies are planning to set up new plants across India. With the Biogrinder, BHS-Sonthofen is offering an easy-to-maintain, particularly durable machine for efficient substrate processing.”

