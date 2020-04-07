Bureau of International Recycling Calls for Fees on Stuck Containers to be Waived

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has officially contacted governments, shipping lines and their international organisations, as well as port authorities, to encourage them to support the recycling industries' request to waive costs and fees on containers stuck in ports due to government shutdowns, as well as ground charge for stuck containers.

BIR is added that it also promoting the implementation of 'green lanes' in order to expedite trade in goods, including in recyclables.

In order to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, various governments have restricted the movements of their citizens, and sometimes goods. This has an impact on the movement of recyclables from facilities in exporting countries to facilities in importing countries.

Even if a number of governments have classified recycling as essential activities (see BIR’s appeal to Governments), hence easing the operations of our members, BIR expresses concerns of the consequences for our members where seaports are locked down.

The organisation concluded by noting that the recycling industries have a long relationship with shipping lines and ports and cooperation into the future will remain as the volumes of recyclables are predicted to increase for the coming decades.

